Rosario Dawson Stars in Civil War Action Thriller 'DMZ' Series Trailer

"You're stepping into stratospheres of consequence." HBO has revealed an official trailer for a sci-fi thriller mini-series called DMZ, which will debut with 4 episodes on HBO Max later this month. Another surprise series that's ready to launch within weeks that we didn't know much about before. It's based on the Vertigo comic book series written by Brian Wood, with artwork by Wood and Riccardo Burchielli. DMZ leaps off the pages of the acclaimed graphic novel into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan as one woman navigates a demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son. It's set eight years into America's Second Civil War, where the rule of law is basically dictated by the most powerful person at any possible time and that can change from block to block. The series ensemble cast features Rosario Dawson, Benjamin Bratt, Freddy Miyares, Hoon Lee, Jordan Preston Carter, Venus Ariel, and Jade Wu. This looks like it's a gnarly concept but the episodes might not be all the great, as if it's Thunderdome NYC.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for HBO Max's series DMZ, direct from YouTube:

Alma, a medic, becomes a symbol of hope in a demilitarized Manhattan Island while trying to also find her lost son during the Second American Civil War. "It's a story about a fractured people that are coming together. We have a Civil War between the Free States of America and the United States of America. It takes place eights years into that DMZ where the rule of law is basically dictated by the most powerful person at any possible time and that can change from block to block. An outsider who comes in and turns everything upside down." DMZ is created by Roberto Patino - who also wrote all four episodes. Featuring one episode directed by Ava DuVernay (I Will Follow, Middle of Nowhere, Selma, A Wrinkle in Time) and the others directed by Ernest R. Dickerson (Surviving the Game, Bulletproof, Blind Faith, Ambushed, Bones, Never Die Alone, Double Play). Based on DC Comics series by Riccardo Burchielli and Brian Wood. HBO will debut the DMZ series streaming on HBO Max starting March 17th, 2022 this month. Interested?