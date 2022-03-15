Rose Leslie is 'The Time Traveler's Wife' in Teaser for New HBO Series

"It's not a super power… it's what's wrong with me." HBO Max has revealed the first look teaser trailer for their new adaptation of this beloved book - The Time Traveler's Wife. In a rush to fill up their servers with more and more content, they're adapting any and everything they can get their hands on. Much like the The Man Who Fell To Earth, this is another adaptation of a sci-fi book following a movie in the past. The Time Traveler's Wife movie, with Eric Bana & Rachel McAdams, originally opened in 2009. This new series stars Rose Leslie & Theo James as the couple dealing with the challenges of random time travel. It's not so much of a story about time travel as it is a romance about the difficulties of finding and staying in love. This looks quite lovely so far, Rose Leslie brings a genuine warmth to this first look. I'm curious to see more.

Here's the first teaser trailer for HBO Max's series The Time Traveler's Wife, direct from YouTube:

A couple's relationship is put to the test when time travel is involved. An updated streaming adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel of the same name. The Time Traveler’s Wife is a series with episodes directed by TV filmmaker David Nutter (director on "The X-Files", Cease Fire, Disturbing Behavior, "Entourage", "Shameless", "Game of Thrones" previously). With episodes written by Steven Moffat. Adapted from Audrey Niffenegger's book of the same name first published in 2003. Produced by Sarah Rath; executive produced by Joseph E. Iberti, David Nutter, Brian Minchin, Steven Moffat, and Sue Vertue. HBO will debut this new Time Traveler's Wife series streaming on HBO Max starting May 2022. First impression? Who's intrigued?