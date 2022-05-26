Rowan Atkinson Returns for a Battle in Comedy 'Man vs Bee' Trailer

"You see… there was this bee." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a fun comedy series titled Man vs Bee, the return of kooky British comedian Rowan Atkinson making us laugh even more. "A comedy series that will get the whole family buzzing." Atkinson last made the Johnny English Strikes Again movie in 2018, and has been doing a few other Mr Bean comedies recently, including the "Handy Bean" series. In this one, he doesn't play Mr. Bean specifically, but it still looks fun as he gets into more trouble. A man finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion. Who will win, and what irreparable damage will be done in the process? In addition to Atkinson, the cast includes Jing Lusi, Julian Rhind-Tutt, Greg McHugh, India Fowler, Claudie Blakley, & Tom Basden. This actually looks much better than Johnny English or Mr Bean, and everyone can relate to this "bee in the house" madness – that's for sure. Have fun.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Man vs Bee, direct from YouTube:

Renowned actor & comedian Rowan Atkinson plays a brand new character in this riotous comedy. When lovable, but bumbling, dad Trevor lands a new job as a housesitter, his first assignment is a luxurious mansion filled with priceless artwork, classic cars and an adorable dog called Cupcake. But when a bee lands on the scene, can Trevor keep everything under control, or will their raucous rivalry just lead to increasingly disastrous consequences? And what irreparable damage will be done in the process? See the chaos unfold in this watch-together zippy comedy series of short-sized episodes. Man vs Bee is a comedy series with episodes directed by David Kerr, director of the Johnny English Strikes Again movie, as well as episodes of "Whites", "Fresh Meat", "No Offence", and "Inside No. 9" previously. It's created and written by Rowan Atkinson and William Davies. It's executive produced by Chris Clark and William Davies. Netflix will debut the Man vs Bee series streaming on Netflix starting June 24th, 2022 this summer. Want to watch?