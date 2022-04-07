Rowan Blanchard in Hulu's High School RomCom Movie 'Crush' Trailer

"Don't be afraid to draw something a little more vulnerable." Hulu has debuted the trailer for a high school romantic comedy titled Crush, marking the feature directorial debut of comedy filmmaker Sammi Cohen. This is landing on Hulu at the end of April. An aspiring young artist joins her high school track team and later discovers what real love feels like when she finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate. Another cute LGBTQ comedy for the streaming era that seems to be rehashing the same teen romance we've seen before so many other times. The first feature film from former Hollywood Darlings director Sammi Cohen, from a script written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham. Crush features a comedic cast including Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho, Isabella Ferreira, Tyler Alvarez, Aasif Mandvi, Rico Paris, Teala Dunn, Addie Weyrich, Michelle Buteau, and Megan Mullally. This look super cheesy and unoriginal.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Sammi Cohen's Crush, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she's been harboring a long-time crush on. But she finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate and discovers what real love feels like. Crush is directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Sammi Cohen, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films and plenty of TV work including episodes of "Kingpin Katie" and "CollegeHumor Originals" previously. The screenplay is written by Kirsten King and Casey Rackham. It's produced by Jeremy Garelick, plus Will Phelps & Ryan Bennett for American High, Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph & Danielle Renfrew Behrens for Animal Pictures, Andrew Miano & Britta Rowings for Depth of Field, Katie Newman for 3 Arts, and Mickey Liddell & Pete Shilaimon for LD Ent.. Hulu will debut Crush streaming on Hulu starting April 29th, 2022 this spring. Interested?