Ruby Rose & Hari Nef & Paris Berelc in eSports Comedy '1Up' Trailer

"You never go full chicken, Lilly!" Lionsgate has unveiled the official trailer for an eSports comedy titled 1Up, the latest from filmmaker Kyle Newman (of Fanboys and Barely Lethal previously). The film is about a gamer who quits her college sports team due to sexism from all the men, and decides to start her own team to compete in the league and beat the men. This borrows the classic 90s sports comedy movie structure where a frustrated but talented player breaks off and creates an underdog team as they fight to take down their former teammates - except that this is set in the eSports world where racism & sexism is still rampant. Paris Berelc stars as "V", for Vivian, and is joined by Ruby Rose, Hari Nef, Madison Baines, Lolita Milena, D.J. Mausner, Taylor Zakhar Perez, & Naomi Kyle. It does look like direct-to-video quality, but might still be funny enough to enjoy. What's the game they're playing in the big competition? Have fun.

Here's the first official trailer for Kyle Newman's 1Up movie, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

This outrageously funny eSports comedy follows V (Paris Berelc), a competitive gamer whose impressive skills land her a college scholarship and a place on the Betas, the school’s male-dominated team. But when the Betas' captain Dustin (Taylor Zakhar Perez) tells V she will never be a starting player, it's game on. Joined by her best friend Sloane (Hari Nef), and under the guidance of her coach (Ruby Rose), V and a fierce all-girl team band together for one common goal: level up to the nationals… and take down the Betas! 1Up is directed by American filmmaker / writer Kyle Newman, director of the films Fanboys and Barely Lethal previously, as well as "The Crazies" TV series and a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Julia Yorks. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will debut Newman's 1Up streaming on Prime Video starting July 15th, 2022 this summer. How does it look?