'Running with Speed' Doc Trailer About Speedrunning Video Games

"You start asking yourself: 'why am I doing this?'" Good Deed Ent. has revealed an official trailer for a documentary film titled Running with Speed, available to watch on VOD in early January - starting next week. The film is actually a full 2 and 1/2 hours long, as it's a combined cut of a docu series about these gamers. Narrated by "Summoning Salt" (on YT @SummoningSalt), Running with Speed is the definitive documentary on the video game speedrunning phenomenon. It tells the fascinating story of how the most dedicated and ingenious video game players in the world compete to set the fastest records of all time, and how they unite at an annual event called Games Done Quick to raise millions of dollars to fight cancer. It's just a very nerdy story about how hardcore gamers have helped turn this small, geeky thing into something more meaningful and empowering. I enjoy the trippy neon graphics used in this trailer, more of that please.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for the documentary Running with Speed, direct from YouTube:

Over the past three decades, speedrunners have been collaboratively digging for secrets, working to uncover mind-blowing shortcuts and glitches which are used to streamline their runs. Running with Speed follows top runners, from the past and present, of gaming franchises that are pillars in speedrunning: Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, and Metroid. World records in these retro classics are especially revered. The documentary culminates with the 10 year anniversary of the Games Done Quick marathon charity event as runners use their prowess to raise millions of dollars from more than 80 countries to fight cancer. Running with Speed is co-directed by two doc filmmakers: Patrick Lope (also an editor on Kanye West Homecoming Special, director on MTV's "True Life" series) & Nicholas Mross, both co-directors on the doc The Rise and Rise of Bitcoin previously. Good Deed Entertainment will debut Running with Speed direct-to-VOD to watch online starting January 6th, 2023 in the New Year. Who's interested in this one?