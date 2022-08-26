Ryan Kwanten is Recruited for Shadowy Missions in 'Section 8' Trailer

"I need money and a gun." "You're gonna need more than that…" RLJE Films has revealed an official trailer for Section 8, the latest film from B-movie director Christian Sesma. It's yet another of these extremely generic, instantly forgettable action movies they're churning out all the time these days. After avenging the murder of his family, a former soldier is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency. How's that for an entirely uninteresting plot? The action cast of Section 8 features Ryan Kwanten, Dolph Lundgren, Dermot Mulroney, Scott Adkins, and Mickey Rourke. This almost looks like The Suicide Squad, but without any of the superhero stuff, just a bunch of rough and tumble action guys doing some action things on screen. This doesn't look that bad, but it doesn't really look good either. Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Christian Sesma's Section 8, direct from YouTube:

After avenging the murder of his wife and child, a former soldier is sent to prison with a life sentence. He’s given a shot at freedom when a shadow government agency recruits him for an off-the-books assignment, and he soon realizes Section 8 isn’t what it seems. Section 8, aka Section Eight, is directed by American restaurateur turned filmmaker Christian Sesma, director of the films On Bloody Sunday, Shoot the Hero, Lost Time, AWOL-72, The Night Crew, Vigilante Diaries, Paydirt, Take Back, Every Last One of Them, and Trophy Wife previously. The screenplay is written by Chad Law and Josh Ridgway. Produced by Brandon Burrows. RLJE Films will debut Sesma's Section 8 action film in select US theaters + on streaming on the AMC+ service starting on September 23rd, 2022 coming up soon. Who's interested in watching this one?