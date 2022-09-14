TRAILERS

Ryan Phillippe & Tom Pelphrey in 'American Murderer' Thriller Trailer

September 14, 2022
American Murderer Trailer

"You're never going to find him!!" "Sure about that?" Saban Films has revealed a trailer for a crime thriller titled American Murderer, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Matthew Gentile. Yet another film with a very generic, blatant title telling us that this is about, well, an "American murderer" I guess. Gentile's American Murderer is based on the true story of Jason Derek Brown - a charismatic con man turned party king who bankrolls his luxurious lifestyle through a series of scams. When his funds run low and his past catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme yet and, in the process, becomes the FBI's most unlikely – and elusive – top ten fugitive. But is he actually a murderer? Or just a robber on the run? Huh. The thriller's impressive cast includes Tom Pelphrey, Ryan Phillippe, Idina Menzel, Moises Arias, Paul Schneider, Shantel VanSanten, Kevin Corrigan, and Jacki Weaver. It doesn't look that good.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Matthew Gentile's American Murderer, direct from YouTube:

American Murderer Poster

American Murderer Poster

Based on a true story, this riveting thriller follows Jason Derek Brown (Tom Pelphrey), a charismatic con man bankrolling his extravagant lifestyle through a series of scams. On Brown’s trail: Lance Leising (Ryan Phillippe), a dogged FBI special agent determined to put Brown behind bars. When Brown’s funds run low and his past catches up with him, he plots his most elaborate scheme yet, pitting himself against Leising in a deadly game of cat and mouse — and becoming the most unlikely and elusive fugitive on the FBI’s most-wanted list. American Murderer is both written and directed by young newcomer filmmaker Matthew Gentile, making his feature directorial debut after numerous other short films previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Saban Films debuts American Murderer in select US theaters on October 21st, 2022, then on VOD starting October 28th this fall. Interested?

