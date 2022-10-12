Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell in 'Spirited' Scrooge Musical First Teaser

"Not even a little bit curious??" Apple has revealed the first look teaser trailer for Spirited, one of two new Scrooge movies due out this holiday season. (The other is the animated Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - still waiting for a trailer for this one, too.) Spirited is a musical version of Charles Dickens' story of the miserly misanthrope who is taken on a magical journey - from the director of Horrible Bosses 2, Daddy's Home 1 & 2, and Instant Family. This one has a twist – Clint Briggs turns the tables on his ghostly host until "Present" finds himself reexamining his own past, present, future. For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. Ryan Reynolds stars as Scrooge, with Will Ferrell as "Present", plus Joe Tippett, Octavia Spencer, Aimee Carrero, Marlow Barkley, Jen Tullock, Sunita Mani, and P.J. Byrne. With songs written by the La La Land writers, and choreography by Chloe Arnold, this "modern retelling is a sweet and spicy holiday treat." This looks like a BIG movie with huge set pieces, tons of CG, trips back in time, massive musical numbers. Enjoy.

Here's the fun first teaser trailer (+ posters) for Sean Anders' Spirited, direct from Apple TV's YouTube:

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from the three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds as this story's Ebeneezer Scrooge) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, "A Christmas Carol" is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. Spirited is directed by American writer / filmmaker Sean Anders, director of the films Never Been Thawed, Sex Drive, That's My Boy, Horrible Bosses 2, Daddy's Home 1 & 2, and Instant Family previously. The screenplay is written by Sean Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land). Based on the classic Charles Dickens' novella. Apple will debut the Spirited musical comedy in select US theaters starting November 11th, 2022, then streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18th next month. First impression?