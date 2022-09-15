Sadie Sink in Emotional Coming-of-Age Film 'Dear Zoe' Official Trailer

"You were funny, and loud, and sweet, and I will never, ever forget you." Freestyle has revealed an official trailer for a coming-of-age indie drama called Dear Zoe, from filmmaker Gren Wells. This premiered at a few film festivals earlier this year and will be out on VOD this fall starting in November. Sadie Sink, also in "Stranger Things" and The Whale this year, stars in Dear Zoe, about a young woman grappling with the loss of her younger sister and the surprising places she turns to in order to cope with the grief. When Tess and her family suffer an unimaginable loss, she finds support from a surprising source: her biological father – a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks – and the charming but dangerous juvenile delinquent next door. The cast includes Theo Rossi, Jessica Capshaw, Justin Bartha, Kweku Collins, and Vivien Lyra Blair. This looks super cheesy, like a Lifetime TV special event not a movie that should be in theaters.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Gren Wells' Dear Zoe, direct from YouTube:

When Tess (Sadie Sink) and her family suffer an unimaginable loss, she finds support from a surprising source: her biological father – a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks – and the charming but dangerous juvenile delinquent next door. Dear Zoe is directed by the American writer / filmmaker Gren Wells, director of the film The Road Within previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Marc Lhormer and Melissa Martin, adapted from the novel by Philip Beard. This initially premiered at the 2022 Sedona Film Festival earlier this year. Freestyle Digital Media will debut the film in select US theaters and on VOD starting November 4th, 2022 coming soon this fall. Anyone want to watch this? Look good?