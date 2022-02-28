SAG Awards 2022 Winners Include Jessica Chastain & Troy Kotsur

As we get closer and closer to the Academy Awards this year (coming up on March 28th), the next important set of winners have been revealed. The 28th annual SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards) honor the greatest performances from 2021, as chosen by other actors which means this is one of the most definitive lists of the best performances. All of the nominees, too. Actors know their profession better than anyone and are very particular about good performances. So what did they pick from 2021? I am considerably happy with all four of the individual winners this year - especially Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose. And while we don't cover TV winners, "Squid Game" also won three awards! Huge fan of the show and this a delight to see. Read on for the full list of winners from 2021 + be sure to watch any / all of the films mentioned below.

Here's all the film winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards (see the TV winners at TVLine):

ACTOR:

Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

FEMALE ACTOR:

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga - House of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson - Respect

Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos

SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR:

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper - Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jared Leto - House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR:

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast as Ma

Cate Blanchett - Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga - Passing

ENSEMBLE CAST:

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard

ENSEMBLE STUNTS:

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Congrats to all of this year's SAG winners and the nominees! Especially to CODA - huzzah! What a joyous win for this film. The only two I'd personally switch out if it was up to me are: Andrew Garfield and Olivia Colman in the two Lead Actor categories. But I can't say I'm upset with Chastain or Smith winning, as they both are fantastic in their respective films. I think this year's SAG nominees and winners overall feel like a better selection than the last few years, at least in terms of overall quality of the performances and the films. Awards pundits are also saying that the Best Ensemble Cast winner at the SAG Awards almost always goes on to win Best Picture at the Oscars - so does this mean CODA might go all the way?! Only time will tell, but that'll make me perfectly happy as I totally adore CODA. Stay tuned for more awards leading to the Oscars.