SAG Awards 2022 Winners Include Jessica Chastain & Troy Kotsur
by Alex Billington
February 28, 2022
Source: SAGAwards.org
As we get closer and closer to the Academy Awards this year (coming up on March 28th), the next important set of winners have been revealed. The 28th annual SAG Awards (Screen Actors Guild Awards) honor the greatest performances from 2021, as chosen by other actors which means this is one of the most definitive lists of the best performances. All of the nominees, too. Actors know their profession better than anyone and are very particular about good performances. So what did they pick from 2021? I am considerably happy with all four of the individual winners this year - especially Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose. And while we don't cover TV winners, "Squid Game" also won three awards! Huge fan of the show and this a delight to see. Read on for the full list of winners from 2021 + be sure to watch any / all of the films mentioned below.
Here's all the film winners from the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards (see the TV winners at TVLine):
ACTOR:
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick… Boom!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
FEMALE ACTOR:
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson - Respect
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR:
Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper - Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Jared Leto - House of Gucci
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR:
Caitríona Balfe - Belfast as Ma
Cate Blanchett - Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga - Passing
ENSEMBLE CAST:
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
House of Gucci
King Richard
ENSEMBLE STUNTS:
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Congrats to all of this year's SAG winners and the nominees! Especially to CODA - huzzah! What a joyous win for this film. The only two I'd personally switch out if it was up to me are: Andrew Garfield and Olivia Colman in the two Lead Actor categories. But I can't say I'm upset with Chastain or Smith winning, as they both are fantastic in their respective films. I think this year's SAG nominees and winners overall feel like a better selection than the last few years, at least in terms of overall quality of the performances and the films. Awards pundits are also saying that the Best Ensemble Cast winner at the SAG Awards almost always goes on to win Best Picture at the Oscars - so does this mean CODA might go all the way?! Only time will tell, but that'll make me perfectly happy as I totally adore CODA. Stay tuned for more awards leading to the Oscars.
