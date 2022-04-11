Sam Raimi Talks About Making 'Doctor Strange 2' in New Featurette

"It's got a sort of darker tone to it… and with Sam Raimi at the helm, he's a master of that." Marvel has revealed a new 2-minute featurette for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with the release coming up in just a few more weeks. This time we finally get a glimpse at director Sam Raimi working on set, as well as some clips of him talking about making this movie for Marvel Studios. "We wanted to give the fans what they wanted, just not exactly what they expected." Nice way to put it. I loveee Sam! He's the best, such a humble filmmaker. "The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little." Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange, with Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Xochitl Gomez. We've already seen many other trailers for this movie, and the closer we get the more excited I am to see what Raimi has been cooking up. It has been 9 years (when he made Oz) since we saw him directing! There's definitely not enough of him in this featurette.

Here's the new featurette for Raimi's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, from YouTube:

“The Multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little." Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the first season of "Loki", Dr. Stephen Strange's continuing research on the Time Stone is hindered by a friend-turned-enemy, resulting in Strange unleashing unspeakable evil. Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is directed by the beloved American genre filmmaker Sam Raimi, director of many films including It's Murder!, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, Crimewave, Darkman, The Quick and the Dead, A Simple Plan, For Love of the Game, The Gift, Spider-Man 1-3, Drag Me to Hell, and Oz the Great and Powerful previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett; based on the Marvel comics by Steve Ditko & Stan Lee. Produced by Kevin Feige; executive produced by Scott Derrickson. Disney will debut Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters everywhere starting May 6th, 2022 early on this summer. Who's ready to watch this?