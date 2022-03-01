Sandra Oh Gets Frightened in Farm Horror 'Umma' Official Trailer

"Her anger will grow as long as she remains in this box." Sony Pictures has revealed the first trailer for an intriguing new horror thriller titled Umma, the first narrative feature directed by a filmmaker named Iris K. Shim. They just scheduled this for wide release on March 18th in a few weeks, getting some horror into theaters right away. The story involves a Korean immigrant named Amanda, who lives a quiet life with her daughter on an American farm. But when the remains of her estranged mother arrive from Korea, Amanda becomes haunted by the fear of turning into her mother. Sandra Oh stars as Amanda, with a cast including Fivel Stewart, Dermot Mulroney, Odeya Rush, MeeWha Alana Lee, and Tom Yi. And best of all - it's produced by Sam Raimi! Glad to see him supporting filmmakers on the rise. Oh yeah this looks extra creepy, and it gets really horrifying at the end. Did you catch the nine-tailed fox? A Korean folklore creature.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Iris K. Shim's Umma, direct from YouTube:

A Korean immigrant, Amanda (Sandra Oh), and her daughter live on a rural farm, raising bees and living without modern technology. But when Amanda receives the cremated ashes of her estranged mother, it unleashes a vicious spirit intent on taking her body for itself. Umma is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Iris K. Shim, making her narrative debut after directing the doc film The House of Suh previously, as well as a few shorts. It's produced by Sam Raimi (hell yes!) from Raimi Productions and Zainab Azizi. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Sony Pictures will debut Shim's Umma in theaters nationwide starting March 18th, 2022 coming soon. How does it look? Scary?