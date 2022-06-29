Saoirse Ronan in London Murder Mystery 'See How They Run' Trailer

"We are no longer merely suspects, we are also potential victims!" Ahaha that line delivery. Searchlight Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a cinematic new murder mystery whodunit movie called See How They Run, marking the feature debut of filmmaker Tom George. This one is opening in September later this year, with no festival premieres announced yet. Set in the West End of 1950s London, a desperate Hollywood film producer sets out to turn a popular play into a film. When a crew member working on the production is murdered, world-weary Inspector Stoppard and rookie Constable Stalker find themselves in the midst of a puzzling whodunit. The exquisite ensemble cast for this features Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, David Oyelowo, Ruth Wilson, Harris Dickinson, Shirley Henderson, Sian Clifford, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Reece Shearsmith, and Charlie Cooper. A fun whodunit set in London's "glamorously sordid theater underground" scene? I'm all in, friends! This looks perfectly amusing.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tom George's See How They Run, direct from YouTube:

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril. See How They Run is directed by British filmmaker Tom George, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously, plus TV work including episodes of "Defending the Guilty" and "This Country". The screenplay is written by Mark Chappell (The Rack Pack, "Glued", "Flaked"). Produced by Gina Carter and Damian Jones. Searchlight Pictures will debut See How They Run in select US theaters starting on September 30th, 2022 later this year. First impression? So who do you think did it?