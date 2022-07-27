Sara Mitich is Trapped in a Menacing Room in Thriller 'Control' Trailer

"How many more of these tests are there?!" Saban Films has revealed the first official trailer for a sci-fi supernatural thriller titled Control, from filmmaker James Mark. This will be out to watch on VOD in late September if anyone is curious to figure out what's going on. Described as a "tense mashup between Cube and Lucy." Huh. Locked in a mysterious room and commanded by an unknown voice, Eileen must complete several tasks in order to save her daughter's life. As the tests and the stakes intensify to the point where succeeding seems impossible, Eileen discovers unexpected skills. Armed with new confidence and powerful force, alone against an army, she plans a daring escape. Actress Sara Mitich (from "Star Trek: Discovery") stars as Eileen, with a small cast including George Tchortov and Evie Loiselle. This actually seems like a cool concept, just hoping it doesn't get too crazy when the twist is that she has some kind of special powers.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for James Mark's Control, direct from Saban's YouTube:

A mother locked inside of a stark room is tasked by an unknown voice to complete increasingly difficult challenges if she wants to save her daughter’s life. As the frequency and intensity of the tasks threaten to overwhelm her, she must piece together half-remembered chapters of her life before imprisonment if she wants to secure her freedom, rescue her child, and escape this waking nightmare. Control is an intensely thrilling sci-fi mystery that will keep you guessing until the final moments. Control is directed by stuntman / filmmaker James Mark, director of the movies Kill Order, On the Ropes, and Enhanced previously, as well as lots of stunt and fight choreography work. The screenplay is written by James Mark and Matthew Nayman. Produced by Bruno Marino; co-produced by Tony Del Rio. Saban Films will debut Control in select US theaters on September 23rd, 2022, then on VOD starting September 27th coming soon. Intrigued?