Sarah Lancashire is Julia Child in Full Trailer for HBO's 'Julia' Series

"I hope you had as much fun as I did. Bon appetit." HBO Max has unveiled the first teaser trailer for their upcoming Julia series, premiering at the end of this month streaming for everyone to watch. Following up the fantastic documentary last year, also titled just Julia (which is out to watch at home), this series tells the life story of American chef Julia Child. It is also inspired her long-running, beloved TV series, "The French Chef," which pioneered the modern cooking show. The show stars Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child, with David Hyde Pierce as Paul Cushing Child, Brittany Bradford, Bebe Neuwirth, Isabella Rossellini, Robert Joy, Erin Neufer, James Cromwell, Adriane Lenox, Fran Kranz, + Christian Clemenson as James Beard. It's quite fun to see the return of Julia Child between the doc and this show, she's back in the world keeping us all inspired to cook more and more. Meet the chef who changed the face of television.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for HBO Max's series Julia, direct from HBO's YouTube:

HBO Max's "Julia" series is inspired by Julia Child’s extraordinary life and her long-running television series, "The French Chef," which pioneered the modern cooking show. Through Julia’s life and her﻿ joie de vivre, the series explores a pivotal time in American history – the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural evolution. At its heart, the series is a portrait of a loving marriage with a shifting power dynamic. Julia is a series created by television producer / writer Daniel Goldfarb (executive story editor on "Tyrant" and "Rogue"; also producer on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"). The series features episodes directed by Charles McDougall, Erica Dunton, and Jenée LaMarque. The episodes for the series are written by Natalia Temesgen. Produced by 3 Arts Entertainment and the Julia Child Foundation for Lionsgate Television. HBO will debut Julia streaming on HBO Max starting March 31st, 2022 later this month. Who's ready to cook?