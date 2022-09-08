Scary Fun For Everyone - 'Spirit Halloween: The Movie' Main Trailer

"Three of us. Best holiday of the year. Just like always." Sounds like a good time! We're less than a month from October, which means Halloween season is just around the corner. Another official trailer has debuted for Spirit Halloween: The Movie - which is pretty much just a glorified feature-length ad that will play in theaters this October. It's based on and inspired by those Halloween junk stores that pop up every year. When a new Spirit Halloween store opens in a deserted strip mall, three middle school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick or treating dare to spend the night locked in on Halloween. But they soon find out it's haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed all the creepy animatronics. This kid-friendly horror movie stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, with Donavan Colan, Dylan Frankel, Jaiden Smith, and Marissa Reyes. It's pretty much perfect that Christopher Lloyd is the evil ghost, he's beloved by everyone. As for the rest of this? It looks fun, but forgettable, with some cheesy scenes and bad dialogue.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for David Poag's Spirit Halloween: The Movie on YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for Poag's Spirit Halloween: The Movie right here to catch more footage.

When a brand new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store on Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters there. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves. Spirit Halloween: The Movie is directed by newcomer filmmaker David Poag, making his feature directorial debut with this after a few other shorts and some cinematography work previously. The screenplay is written by Billie Bates. It's produced by Noor Ahmed, Michael Hagerty, and Shannon Houchins. Strike Back Studios will debut Poag's Spirit Halloween movie in theaters starting on October 11th, 2022 this spooky season. For more info, visit the official site.