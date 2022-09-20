Scary Stories in Mike Flanagan's 'The Midnight Club' Series Full Trailer

"I don't care what it costs, if there's a way to save US, I'd burn the world down…" Netflix has debuted the full official trailer for the latest Mike Flanagan horror series arriving this fall called The Midnight Club. He's also in the middle of filming "The Fall of the House of Usher", with this new series about to debut for streaming. This time he's adapting the the beloved Christopher Pike book series about kids in a manor. The Midnight Club follows a group of five terminally ill patients staying at the Brightcliffe Hospice, who begin to gather together at midnight to share scary stories together in "The Midnight Club." And to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. The Netflix series cast features Samantha Sloyan, Zach Gilford, Igby Rigney, Heather Langenkamp, Matt Biedel, Annarah Cymone, Aya Furukawa, Ruth Codd, and Yuki Morita. This seems like some kind of horror anthology series, but built around this central premise involving these sick kids who just want to live. Looks pretty good! Scary and clever all at once - worth a look.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Mike Flanagan's series The Midnight Club, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Flanagan's The Midnight Club here to view the first look again.

"To those before. To those after. To us now. And to those beyond. Seen or unseen. Here but not here." At a manor with a mysterious history, called the Brightcliffe Hospice, the 8 members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. Based on the beloved Christopher Pike book series, and brought to life by the creators of The Haunting of Hill House. The Midnight Club is a series created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong. Featuring episodes directed by Mike Flanagan (director of "The Haunting of Hill House", "Midnight Mass", plus the films Oculus, Hush, Before I Wake, Gerald's Game, Doctor Sleep) and Michael Fimognari (director of the films To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, To All the Boys: Always & Forever). Executive produced by Leah Fong, Mike Flanagan, Trevor Macy; co-executive produced by Adam Fasullo. Netflix will debut Flanagan's series The Midnight Club streaming on Netflix starting October 7th, 2022 coming up this fall. Want to watch?