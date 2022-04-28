Scary Trailer for Indie Horror 'Deinfluencer' Criticizing Social Media

"We're going to see how good an influencer you really are." Black Mandala has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film called Deinfluencer, yet another freaky film in the growing "social media horror" subgenre. Black Mandala is a genre label behind a number of indie features recently including Ash & Dust and The Red Book Ritual in addition to this. A cheerleader is imprisoned and made to jump through social media challenges for a seemingly motivated kidnapper - but does he want more than he is saying? Things get more complicated when Kelly has to fight not only for her life, but also for lives of other young women. This stars Simon Phillips, Marie Luciani-Grimaldi, Caylin Turner, and Anne-Carolyne Binette. I'm always down for social media criticism in films - and this looks brutal making her "influence" to survive.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Bailey's Deinfluencer, direct from YouTube:

Kelly (Marie Luciani Grimaldi) wakes up to every young girl's nightmare. She is being held hostage by a masked kidnapper and needs to complete a series of social media challenges to ensure her safety. Things get more complicated when Kelly has to fight not only for her life, but also for the lives of other young women she is holding hostage with. But the masked kidnapper has a hidden agenda for her. Deinfluencer is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Jamie Bailey, making his second feature film after directing This Was America previously. The screenplay is written by Simon Phillips and Jamie Bailey. Produced by Mem Ferda. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Bailey's Deinfluencer is currently scheduled to debut on VOD starting October 1st, 2022 later this year. Anyone interested in this?