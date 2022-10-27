Scott Calvin is Back!! Disney+'s 'The Santa Clauses' Official Trailer

"All those kids turned into adults, they stopped believing." Disney has revealed an official trailer for The Santa Clauses, the latest Santa Clause revival continuing the story from the other sequels. I'm sure most of you will remember the original movie, The Santa Clause, released in 1994 becoming an instant classic. Disney followed that up two other sequels, in 2002 and 2006, neither of which were any good. Now 28 years later they're bringing back the original Scott Calvin, played by Tim Allen, for yet another new Santa Clause "movie" - but this time it's a mini-series for streaming on Disney+. More content to serve to the streaming subscribers. The plot: Calvin is about to turn 65 and needs to find the next Santa. But he chooses the wrong guy. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole. Also with Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, Kal Penn, and Matilda Lawler. This does not look good. At all. But that doesn't surprise me.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jason Winer's series The Santa Clauses, direct from YouTube:

Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband. The Santa Clauses is a mini-series for Disney+ directed by American filmmaker Jason Winer, director of the films Arthur and Ode to Joy. It's created by Jack Burditt ("The Mindy Project", "Modern Family", "Last Man Standing"). Writing by Emalee Burditt, Hayley Frazier, Alison Bennett, Katy Colloton, Ariana Berkowitz, Eugene Garcia-Cross, Kevin Hench, Katie O'Brien, and Jack Burditt. Executive produced by Jon Radler, Jason Winer, Tim Allen, Richard Baker, Jack Burditt, Kevin Hench, Rick Messina. Disney will debut The Santa Clauses streaming on Disney+ starting on November 16th, 2022 this fall. Anyone?