Second Official Trailer for Damien Chazelle's Wild & Crazy 'Babylon'

"What do you say we come in for my close-up now?" Paramount has launched a second official trailer for Damien Chazelle's Babylon, arriving in theaters in December during the holidays. This is looks crazier and crazier the more they show from it! This is the best trailer yet. Set in Hollywood during the transition from silent films to talkies in the 1920s, Babylon traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. This one definitely ain't for kids, it's ALL OUT with the debauchery. The film's extraordinary cast features Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, and Samara Weaving. This looks like a blast!! Can't wait to watch. I'm glad this trailer is much more clear about the story and the characters we're following. Definitely looks like it will be entertaining!! Dive right in.

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Damien Chazelle's Babylon, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for Damien Chazelle's Babylon right here, and the making of featurette.

From Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood. Babylon is both written and directed by Oscar-winning American filmmaker Damien Chazelle, director of the films Guy and Madeline on a Park Bench, Whiplash, La La Land, and First Man previously. It's poduced by Marc Platt, Matthew Plouffe, and Olivia Hamilton. This doesn't have any film festival premieres set yet. Paramount Pictures will debut Chazelle's Babylon in theaters nationwide starting on December 23rd, 2022, just in time for Christmas. It is being released wide in many theaters right away and not going limited. Who's ready to visit the world of Bablyon?