One Final Freaky Trailer for Horror Film 'Smile' - In Theaters This Week

"This movie will ruin smiles forever." Paramount has debuted the final trailer for the horror film Smile, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Parker Finn. It's out in theaters this weekend - just in time for October's Halloween season, hot on the heels of Barbarian (still in theaters now). After witnessing a traumatic experience involving a patient, a doctor's own mind begins to turn on her. You will never trust a smile again… Sosie Bacon stars as Rose, with Jessie T. Usher, Kal Penn, Rob Morgan, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, and Judy Reyes. This film recently premiered at Fantastic Fest and earned rave reviews - quotes in the trailer are from those initial reactions. Sounds like this really is one of the scariest movies of the year. This final trailer should give you a few jumps - the rest you'll have to wait to encounter in a theater.

Here's the second official trailer (+ new poster) for Parker Finn's Smile, from Paramount's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Parker Finn's Smile right here, to view even more footage.

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality. Smile is both written & directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Parker Finn, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films (The Hidebehind and Laura Hasn't Slept) previously. Produced by Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and Robert Salerno. Paramount Pictures will debut Finn's Smile in theaters nationwide exclusively starting on September 30th, 2022 this week. Who's planning to see this?