Second Trailer for 'A Man Called Otto' Remake Starring Tom Hanks

"I have a cat." Sony Pictures has revealed another new trailer for the charming movie titled A Man Called Otto, an English language remake of the Swedish film A Man Called Ove. Opening at the end of the year. This new version is both an re-adaptation of the original Swedish novel, which is beloved by many, and an update of the 2015 film, bringing things over to America. A grumpy widower whose only joy comes from criticizing and judging his exasperated neighbors meets his match when a lively young family moves in next door, leading to an unexpected friendship that will turn his world upside-down. Directed by Marc Forster (of Finding Neverland, The Kite Runner, Quantum of Solace, World War Z), A Man Called Otto stars Tom Hanks as the very grumpy Otto, with Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller, Kailey Hyman, Cameron Britton, Mike Birbiglia, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. And a kitty. Who I would like to know more about. This looks okay, Hanks is always good, but I don't think it's going to end up on any Best of 2022 lists. Enjoy.

Here's the second official trailer for Marc Forster's A Man Called Otto, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Forster's A Man Called Otto here, for even more footage.

Based on the comical and moving NY Times bestseller, A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grumpy widower who is very set in his ways. When a lively young family moves in next door, he meets his match in quick-witted and very pregnant Marisol, leading to an unlikely friendship that will turn his world upside-down. Experience a funny, heartwarming story about how some families come from the most unexpected places. A Man Called Otto is directed by acclaimed German filmmaker Marc Forster, of Loungers, Everything Put Together, Monster's Ball, Finding Neverland, Stay, Stranger Than Fiction, The Kite Runner, Quantum of Solace, Machine Gun Preacher, World War Z, and All I See Is You previously, and also the upcoming White Bird: A Wonder Story. The screenplay is written by David Magee, adapted from the best-selling novel "A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman; also inspired by the Swedish film of the same name. Sony will debut A Man Called Otto in select US theaters first on Christmas Day, December 25th, and nationwide starting January 13th, 2023 early in the New Year. Want to watch it?