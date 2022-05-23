Second Trailer for Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis' Movie Starring Austin Butler

"The way you sing was God given, so there can't be nothing wrong with it." Warner Bros has dropped in the second official trailer for Elvis, the next ravishing Baz Luhrmann musical arriving in theaters this summer. It's premiering this week at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, hence one more trailer to build some buzz before it's big unveiling. The movie chronicles the life and career of rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley, starring Austin Butler (seen in Yoga Hosers, The Dead Don't Die, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as the iconic musician. Covering his entire life, from childhood to stardom and beyond. It also stars Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, Luke Bracey, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Dacre Montgomery, David Wenham, Richard Roxburgh, Kate Mulvany, Elizabeth Cullen, & Natasha Bassett, plus Kelvin Harrison Jr. as B.B. King, and Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley. This looks extraordinary!! I am very excited to see this, looks like they spared no expense telling his story with all the pomp and circumstance he deserves.

Set against an evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America, Baz Luhrmann's upcoming Elvis movie covers the rock legend’s growth from dirt-poor singer to global icon, seen through the prism of his complex relationship over two decades with manager Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks). Presley reached a level of stardom matched only by the Beatles before his death in 1977 at the age of 42. This currently untitled Elvis Presley project, formerly known as Kat King or also just Elvis, is directed by acclaimed Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, director of the movies Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!, Australia, and The Great Gatsby previously. The screenplay is written by Sam Bromell, Baz Luhrmann, and Craig Pearce. Produced by Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Andrew Mittman, Schuyler Weiss, and Baz Luhrmann. This is premiering at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. Warner Bros will debut Luhrmann's Elvis in theaters everywhere on June 24th, 2022 this summer. Looking good?