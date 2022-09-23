Second Trailer for Exorcism Horror 'Prey for the Devil' Out in October

"This feeling has followed me my entire life." Lionsgate has debuted a second official trailer for the freaky exorcism horror Prey for the Devil, following the first trailer's unveiling during the summer. This one was initially set for release in 2020, but has been delayed for years during the pandemic until this fall - finally out soon. In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism. On this spiritual battlefield, an unlikely warrior rises: a young nun, Sister Ann. She prepares to perform an exorcism and comes face to face with a demonic force with ties to her past. The Devil wants in. The cast features Jacqueline Byers as Sister Ann, with Colin Salmon, Christian Navarro, Nicholas Ralph, Ben Cross, & Academy Award-nominee Virginia Madsen. The film will release in October just in time for Halloween, hoping to draw in audiences looking for the right scary movie to make them scream. Will this be the one? Maybe. There's definitely some spooky scenes here.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Daniel Stamm's Prey for the Devil, from Lionsgate's YouTube:

In response to a global rise in demonic possessions, the Catholic Church reopens exorcism schools to train priests in the Rite of Exorcism. On this spiritual battlefield, an unlikely warrior rises: a young nun, Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers). Although nuns are forbidden to perform exorcisms, a professor (Colin Salmon) recognizes Sister Ann’s gifts and agrees to train her. Thrust onto the spiritual frontline with fellow student Father Dante (Christian Navarro), Sister Ann finds herself in a battle for the soul of a young girl (who Sister Ann believes is possessed by the same demon that tormented her own mother years ago), and soon realizes the Devil has her right where he wants her… and it wants in. Prey for the Devil, formerly known as The Devil's Light, is directed by the German filmmaker Daniel Stamm, director of the films A Necessary Death, The Last Exorcism, and 13 Sins previously. The screenplay is written by Robert Zappia, from a story by Robert Zappia & Todd R. Jones and Earl Richey Jones. After two years of pandemic delays, Lionsgate will finally debut Prey for the Devil in theaters exclusively starting on October 28th, 2022 this horror season.