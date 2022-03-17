Second Trailer for 'Firebird' An LGBTQ Love Triangle Estonian Thriller

"I see what goes on under my nose." Roadside Attractions has debuted a second official US trailer for an Estonian Cold War love triangle romantic thriller titled Firebird. It's now opening in April this spring after being delayed from release last fall. The film is made in Estonia but it's shot in English. At the height of the Cold War, a troubled soldier enters a forbidden love triangle with a fighter pilot and his female comrade amid the dangerous surroundings of a Soviet Air Force Base. Firebird shares the true story of forbidden love on a military base. This film is a journey of following love at all costs, of growing up, and of courage even in the most impossible of situations. It's inspired by the true story of Sergey Fetisov. The film stars Tom Prior as Sergey, along with Oleg Zagorodnii, Diana Pozharskaya, Jake Thomas Henderson, Margus Prangel, Ester Kuntu, and Nicholas Woodeson. It premiered at the 2021 BFI Flare London LGBTQ+ Film Festival last year, and has been playing at many other fests. This really does look like a fantastic film.

Here's the second US trailer (+ poster) for Peeter Rebane's Firebird, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official US trailer for Rebane's Firebird here for even more footage.

Love. Fear. Courage. At the height of the Cold War, a troubled soldier (Tom Prior) forms a forbidden love triangle with a daring fighter pilot and his female comrade amid the dangerous surroundings of a Soviet Air Force Base in Estonia. Firebird, originally known as Tulilind in Estonian, is directed by the Estonian filmmaker Peeter Rebane, making his first narrative feature after directing the docs Robbie Williams: Fans Journey to Tallinn and Tashi Delek! previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Peeter Rebane & Tom Prior, based on the true story of Sergey Fetisov. This originally premiered at the 2021 BFI Flare London LGBTQ+ Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Frameline and Outfest. It opens in the UK starting in January 2022. Rebane's Firebird film will open in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 29th, 2022 coming up this spring. For more info, visit the film's official website. Interested?