Second Trailer for Former Assassin Film 'ECCO' with Lathrop Walker

"Show me who you are." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released a second official trailer for a crime thriller titled Ecco, or ECCO, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Ben Medina. We posted another trailer for this back in 2019, but it's just now getting a VOD release hence a new trailer. Ecco is about a former assassin named Michael, living a new life in the shadows with his family, who emerges from hiding to discover the origin of his lethal beginnings. To protect his family and to pursue his only chance at redemption, he must hunt those running the organization that once used to control him. Lathrop Walker stars, with Tabitha Bastien, Helena Grace Donald, Mahria Zook, S. Joe Downing, Mark Sehlbach, plus Michael Winters. This doesn't look as bad as so many other action films recently - might actually be worth a watch.

Here's the second official trailer for Ben Medina's film ECCO, direct from SGF's YouTube:

Michael (Lathrop Walker) is a ghost. Living in the shadows with his new family, years away from his former life as a nomadic, covert assassin. His peace and anonymity are shattered when his old employers return to bury their last surviving operative. With his truth exposed, Michael must protect his family and pursue his only chance at redemption: hunt those behind the organization where all his sins were born. Ecco, also written as ECCO, is both written and directed by American filmmaker Ben Medina, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. This originally opened in 2019. Goldwyn Films will debut Medina's ECCO on VOD starting May 17th, 2022 this summer. For more, visit the film's official site.