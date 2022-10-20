Second Trailer for Germany's Riveting 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

"My mother didn't want me to go to war. I wanted to show them I could do it." Netflix has debuted another main official trailer for All Quiet on the Western Front, a brand new German adaptation of the classic book about the atrocities of World War I. The film already opened in theaters in Germany and in the US a few weeks ago - and will be streaming on Netflix soon. A young German soldier's terrifying experiences and distress on the western front during World War I. He heads off with excitement and enthusiasm, only to be sent straight into hell. Based on Erich Maria Remarque's novel published in 1928. The book was famously originally adapted for the big screen in 1930 by director Lewis Milestone, and again by the UK in 1979 with director Delbert Mann. This new film is also Germany’s official submission for the 2023 Academy Awards. This one stars Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, Edin Hasanovic, Adrian Grünewald, Thibault De Montalembert, with Daniel Brühl, and Devid Striesow. The film is a haunting, and terrifying, look at just how awful war is and how it destroys many lives for no real reason.

All Quiet on the Western Front tells the gripping story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I. Paul and his comrades experience first-hand how the initial euphoria of war turns into desperation and fear as they fight for their lives, and each other, in the trenches. The film from director Edward Berger is based on the world renowned bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. All Quiet on the Western Front is directed by German filmmaker Edward Berger, director of the films Strait-Jacket, Sidewalk Hotel, Smelly Dinners, Wanderbread, Gomez: Heads or Tails, Jack, and All My Loving previously, as well as the TV series "Deutschland 83" and "Patrick Melrose". The screenplay is written by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell; based on the classic book by Erich Maria Remarque published in 1928. Produced by Malte Grunert, Daniel Dreifuss, and Edward Berger. This will premiere at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this month. Netflix will debut All Quiet on the Western Front in select US theaters on October 7th, 2022 (NYC), then streaming on Netflix starting October 28th this fall. Want to watch this?