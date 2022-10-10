Second Trailer for Intriguing 'The Peripheral' Simulation Sci-Fi Series

"I thought I was playing a sim." "It turns out if you prick us, we bleed." If you love sci-fi, this is a must watch. Prime Video has revealed an second official trailer for a sneaky sci-fi series streaming this fall titled The Peripheral, an adaptation of sci-fi master author William Gibson's 2014 novel of the same name. Set in the future when technology has subtly altered society, a young woman discovers a secret connection to an alternate reality as well as a dark future. The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher, who's also trying to hold together the pieces of her own broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow's America. The Peripheral is master storyteller Gibson's dazzling, hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond. Also with Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Chris Coy, and Austin Rising. This looks quite dark and scary, but also quite mesmerizing and fascinating. Which world is real - the future or the past? Does she have some kind of influence in both? I'm very curious to watch & find out.

Here's the main official trailer for Prime Video's series The Peripheral, direct from PV's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first look teaser for Prime Video's The Peripheral series here for more footage.

Introduction from Prime Video: Flynne Fisher (Chloë Grace Moretz) lives in the rural American South, working at the local 3D printing shop, while earning much needed extra money playing VR games for rich people. One night she dons a headset and finds herself in futuristic London—a sleek and mysterious world, alluringly different from her own hardscrabble existence. But this isn't like any game she’s ever played before: Flynne begins to realize it isn’t virtual reality… it’s real. Someone in London, seventy years in the future, has found a way to open a door to Flynne's world. And as utterly beguiling as London is… it's also dangerous. As she searches to discover who has connected their worlds, and what purpose, her presence here sets dangerous forces into motion…forces intent on destroying Flynne & her family in her own world.

The Peripheral is a series created by screenwriter / author Scott B. Smith, of the scripts for A Simple Plan, The Ruins, Siberia, Burnt Orange Heresy previously. It's also written by Scott Smith, adapted from "The Peripheral" novel by William Gibson. With more writing by Jamie Chan, Greg Plageman, Bronwyn Garrity. Episodes directed by Alrick Riley and Vincenzo Natali (of Cube, Cypher, Splice, Haunter). Executive produced by Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, Scott Smith, Athena Wickham, Steve Hoban, Vincenzo Natali, and Greg Plageman. Amazon releases The Peripheral streaming on Prime Video starting October 21st, 2022.