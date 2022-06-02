Second Trailer for 'Irma Vep' Remake Series Starring Alicia Vikander

"Am I that dangerous?" HBO has debuted the full-length official trailer for their new series Irma Vep, an adaptation of the cult favorite Irma Vep film from 1996. French director Olivier Assayas adapts his own film and has turned it into this series, writing & directing all eight episodes of this for a summer debut. The first two eps recently premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, and the entire mini-series will be available to watch soon on HBO Max. Mira is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and recent breakup, who comes to France to star as Irma Vep in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. In this one, Alicia Vikander stars in the main role that Maggie Cheung originally played in the 1996 film. "This is the part she’s been dying to play." The series ensemble cast also includes Devon Ross, Byron Bowers, Tom Sturridge, Adria Arjona, Fala Chen, Carrie Brownstein, Lars Eidinger, Vincent Lacoste, along with Vincent Macaigne as her crazy French director René. Hell yes this looks damn good! Vikander looks as strong as ever + all the wackiness of making movies is fully on display here. Check it out.

Here's the full official trailer for Olivier Assayas' series Irma Vep, direct from HBO's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Assayas' Irma Vep right here, for the first look again.

Mira (Alicia Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup, who comes to France to star as "Irma Vep" in a remake of the French silent film classic, Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge. Irma Vep reveals to us the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life. Irma Vep is a series featuring episodes directed by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, director of the films Winter's Child, Paris Awakens, Cold Water, Demonlover, Clean, Boarding Gate, Summer Hours, Something in the Air, Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper, Non-Fiction, and Wasp Network most recently. Assayas wrote the script, based on his own cult-classic 1996 Irma Vep film. Executive produced by Olivier Assayas, Sylvie Barthet, Daniel Delume, Ashley Levinson, Sam Levinson, Stuart Manashil, Ravi Nandan, Hallie Sekoff, Kevin Turen, Alicia Vikander. HBO will debut Irma Vep streaming on HBO Max starting June 6th, 2022 this summer. Who's interested?