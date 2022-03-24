Second Trailer for Michael Bay's 'Ambulance' Lets Loose on the Action

"We don't get to walk off into the sunset!" Universal has launched a second official trailer for Ambulance, the new Michael Bay explosive action movie arriving in theaters next week. The movie has been premiering around the world this week, and they're giving it one last push hoping people will still come to theaters to see this. In this breakneck thriller from director-producer Michael Bay, two desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and EMT onboard, too. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will and Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while planning the most epic escape L.A. has ever seen. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, and Garret Dillahunt. Technically it's a remake of the 2005 Danish film Ambulancen. Though with all the usual Bay flair - dizzying cinematography, endless explosions & gunfights & violence, lots of yelling, and more. Buckle up for safety and watch below.

Here's the second official trailer for Michael Bay's Ambulance movie

You can view the first official trailer for Michael Bay's Ambulance here, or the Super Bowl TV spot.

Decorated veteran Will Sharp (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), desperate for money to cover his wife's medical bills, asks for help from the one person he shouldn't—his adoptive brother Danny (Jake Gyllenhaal). A charismatic career criminal, Danny instead offers him a score with the biggest bank heist in Los Angeles history: $32 million. With his wife's survival on the line, Will can't say no. But when their getaway goes spectacularly wrong, the desperate brothers hijack an ambulance with a wounded cop clinging to life and ace EMT (Eiza González) onboard. In a high-speed pursuit that never stops, Will & Danny must evade a massive, city-wide law enforcement response, keep their hostages alive, and somehow try not to kill each other, all while executing the most insane escape L.A. has ever seen. Ambulance is directed by American action filmmaker Michael Bay, of Bad Boys, The Rock, Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, Bad Boys II, The Island, Transformers, Revenge of the Fallen, Dark of the Moon, Pain & Gain, T'formers: Age of Extinction & The Last Knight, 13 Hours, and 6 Underground previously. The screenplay is by Chris Fedak, based on the original story & screenplay for the 2005 Danish film Ambulancen by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lars Andreas Pedersen. Universal will release Bay's Ambulance in theaters starting April 8th, 2022 this spring.