Second Trailer for Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling' Unleashes Chaos

"The one thing they ask of us is to stay here – where it's safe." Warner Bros has unveiled a second official trailer for Don't Worry Darling, the highly anticipated new film directed by actress-turned-filmmaker Olivia Wilde following her debut Booksmart a few years ago. "What is the enemy of progress?" "Chaos." Can't have none of that around here, only perfection. An unhappy housewife in the 1950s living in a utopian experimental desert community discovers a disturbing truth, while her loving husband hides a dark secret. "An audacious, twisted and visually stunning psychological thriller," Don't Worry Darling is a powerhouse feature from director Olivia Wilde that boasts intoxicating performances from Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, as well as Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, Oliva Wilde, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, Timothy Simons, Asif Ali, Kate Berlant, and KiKi Layne. These trailers are still vague about what's going on – the big secret of this place. I dig how this descends into chaos, but what does it all mean? Only time will tell.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, direct from WB's YouTube:

"Everyone is acting like I'm crazy, and I'm not crazy." Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in the idealized community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank (Pine)—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can't help questioning exactly what they're doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what's really going on in this paradise? Don't Worry Darling is directed by the American actress / filmmaker Olivia Wilde, making her second feature film after directing Booksmart as her debut; she has also directed a few short films / commercials. The screenplay is written by Katie Silberman (screenwriter on Set It Up, Isn't It Romantic, Booksmart), Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke. It's produced by Roy Lee, Katie Silberman, Olivia Wilde, and Miri Yoon. A Vertigo Entertainment and New Line production. WB's New Line Cinema will release Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling in theaters everywhere starting September 23rd, 2022.