Second Trailer for Post-Apocalyptic, Bio-Hacking Sci-Fi Film 'Vesper'

"Pilgrims, drifters, bandits. You have to be really careful who you trust." IFC Films has debuted the full-length official trailer for the sci-fi film titled Vesper, formerly known as Vesper Seeds, in theaters this September. It just premiered at the 20221 Karlovy Vary Film Festival last month, where I saw it at the world premiere and gave it a mostly positive review. After the collapse of Earth's ecosystem, Vesper (played by Raffiella Chapman), a 13-year-old girl struggling to survive with her paralyzed Father, meets a mysterious Woman with a secret that forces Vesper to use her wits, strength and bio-hacking abilities to fight for the possibility of a future. This has some crazy cool style, and a strange hybrid-organic future that kind of mashes up 12 Monkeys and Avatar and The Road. It also has a few smart ideas of its own. Vesper features Raffiella Chapman, Eddie Marsan, Rosy McEwen, Richard Brake, Melanie Gaydos, & Edmund Dehn. If you're into this kind of dystopian sci-fi with strong visuals, make sure to catch this when it opens.

Here's the full official US trailer (+ poster) for Kristina Buozyte's Vesper, direct from IFC's YouTube:

Set after the collapse of the Earth’s ecosystem, the film follows Vesper (Chapman), a headstrong 13-year-old girl who uses her survival skills to subsist in the remnants of a strange and dangerous world with her ailing father, Darius (Brake). When Vesper finds a mysterious woman, Camellia (McEwen), alone and disoriented after an aerial crash, she agrees to help her find her missing companion in exchange for safe passage to the Citadel – the dark central hub where oligarchs live in comfort thanks to state-of-the-art biotechnology. Vesper soon discovers that her brutal neighbor, Jonas (Marsan), is searching for Camellia, who is harboring a secret which could change all of their lives forever. Forced into a dangerous adventure, Vesper must rely on her wits and bio-hacking abilities to unlock the key to an alternate future. Vesper is directed by the Lithuanian filmmaker Kristina Buozyte, director of the films Kolekcioniere, Park '79, and Vanishing Waves previously. Co-directed by Bruno Samper. The screenplay is by Kristina Buozyte & Brian Clark, and Bruno Samper. This first premiered at the 2022 Karlovy Vary Film Festival (read our review). IFC releases Vesper in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 30th, 2022. How does that look?