Second Trailer for Psychedelic Thriller 'All Jacked Up & Full of Worms'

"Wanna do worms with us?!" Strap in for something extra crazy. Cinedigm has debuted a full-length official trailer for an indie psychedelic horror creation called All Jacked Up and Full of Worms. We featured a teaser during the summer just before the film's premiere at Fantasia. It's also playing at Fantastic Fest this weekend before arriving on Screambox for streaming this November. Two strangers bond over eating (and making) addictive, hallucinogenic worms leading them on a psychotic bender full of murder and perversity through the back alleys of Chicago. Fantasia's description: "Shot in the midst of the pandemic, a tiny-budget flick with vastly creative design and a twisted story, Alex Phillips' debut feature is possibly the greatest earthworm-junkie-horror flick in history of earthworm-junkie-horror cinema." This stars Phillip Andre Botello, Betsey Brown, Trevor Dawkins, and Eva Fellows. The more they show from this, the weirder and weirder it looks!! I like the quote in here about the theater being raided because it's such a freaky film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Phillips' All Jacked Up & Full of Worms, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for All Jacked Up & Full of Worms here, for the first look again.

Intro from Fantasia: “I think I just killed my own childhood.” Roscoe (Phillip Andre Botello) has just had a breakthrough but he’s stuck, stuck in the depth of his body, stuck inside a crummy apartment with his soul-searching and energy-transferring girlfriend Samantha (Betsey Brown) and his buddy Jared (Noah Lepawsky). He needs fresh air, he needs to go out and meets Benny (Trevor Dawkins) along the way. Benny has a dick, Benny wants to fuck, Benny really wants a baby and instead finds sex worker Henrietta (Eva Fellows) with her shiny metal box of… worms. All Jacked Up and Full of Worms is both written and directed by indie American filmmaker Alex Phillips, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Georgia Bernstein, Alex Phillips, Ben Gojer. This first premiered at the 2022 Fantasia Film Festival and is also at Fantastic Fest. Screambox will start streaming on November 8th, 2022. For more, visit the film's official website or follow them on IG @worms4worms. Who's curious?