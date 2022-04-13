Second Trailer for Robert Eggers' Viking Action Epic 'The Northman'

"An absolute beast of a movie." Focus Features has unveiled a second official trailer for The Northman, arriving in US theaters in a few weeks (it's already playing in Europe in a few places). This is the new epic Viking revenge thriller from filmmaker Robert Eggers - of The Witch and The Lighthouse. This has been getting rave reviews already, many of them quoted in this awesome new trailer. The Northman is an intense historical action thriller, co-written by Eggers with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón (@Sjonorama). Set at the turn of the 10th century in Iceland, the film stars Alexander Skarsgård as Viking prince Amleth, who sets out on a brutal mission of revenge after his father is murdered. Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Ralph Ineson, Ethan Hawke, & Willem Dafoe also star. I can't wait to see this! Eggers bringing us another jaw-drop work of art it seems. Bring it onnn!! What a glorious almost-dialogue-free trailer this is.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Eggers' The Northman, direct from YouTube:

From acclaimed director Robert Eggers, The Northman is an epic revenge thriller that explores how far a Viking prince will go to seek justice for his murdered father. After a delay due to the pandemic, filming started in August, 2020 at Torr Head, County Antrim, and Ballygally near Larne in Northern Ireland. The Northman is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Robert Eggers, director of the films The Witch and The Lighthouse, as well as a few shorts; he also worked as a production designer. The screenplay is written by Sjón and Robert Eggers. It's produced by Mark Huffam, Lars Knudsen, and Arnon Milchan. This hasn't been set to premiere at any film festivals or elsewhere, so far. Focus Features will release Eggers' The Northman in select US theaters on April 22nd, 2022 coming up soon. Who's planning to watch this film?