Second Trailer for Romance Film 'Mothering Sunday' by Eva Husson

"I wish I could take you out… champagne and oysters." Sony Pictures Classics has debuted a second official trailer for the period romance Mothering Sunday, which first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival last summer. It also played at the Toronto and London Film Festivals - finally opening in US theaters (NY & LA) this month after many delays. Adapted from the novel by Graham Swift, the film is about a maid living in post-World War I England who secretly plans to meet with the man she loves before he leaves to marry another woman. It's described as an "luminous, intensely moving tale" of romance and love, "but events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane's life forever." The film stars Odessa Young and Josh O'Connor as the two lovers, with Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Glenda Jackson, Simon Shepherd, Olivia Colman, and Colin Firth. This is a beautiful trailer! The best one yet (better than the other US and the UK one), really capturing the profound emotions and anguish and pleasure this film explores. Definitely worth a look.

Here's the second official US trailer for Eva Husson's Mothering Sunday, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the first US trailer for Husson's Mothering Sunday here or the other UK trailer here.

On a warm spring day in 1924, house maid and foundling Jane Fairchild (Odessa Young) finds herself alone on Mother’s Day. Her employers, Mr and Mrs Niven (Colin Firth and Olivia Colman), are out and she has the rare chance to spend an afternoon of abandon with her secret lover, Paul (Josh O'Connor), the boy from the manor house nearby who is Jane's long-term romantic love despite the fact that he's engaged to be married to another woman, a childhood friend and daughter of his parents' friends. But events that neither can foresee will change the course of Jane's life forever… Mothering Sunday is directed by the acclaimed French filmmaker / writer Eva Husson, director of the movies Those for Whom It's Always Complicated, Bang Gang, and Girls of the Sun previously. The screenplay is written by Alice Birch, adapted from the novel by Graham Swift. This initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. It opens in the UK beginning in November. Sony Classics will release Husson's Mothering Sunday in select US theaters starting on March 25th, 2022 this month - after a small awards run last year. Still interested?