Second Trailer for Samurai Comedy 'Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank'

"We need a new samurai!" Paramount has debuted the second official trailer for the animated movie Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, made by HB Wink Animation and GFM Animation. This for-the-whole-family comedy is being released in theaters nationwide in July in the middle of the summer - no streaming for this one. In Paws of Fury, Hank, a loveable dog with a head full of dreams about becoming a samurai, sets off in search of his destiny. With help from a reluctant teacher to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai in a place full of cats and team up with the villagers to save the day. Michael Cera plays Hank, with an ensemble cast including Mel Brooks, Ricky Gervais, Samuel L. Jackson, George Takei, Aasif Mandvi, Gabriel Iglesias, Djimon Hounsou, Michelle Yeoh, Kylie Kuioka, & Cathy Shim. This is a fun trailer that riffs on both Jurassic Park and Star Wars while focusing on the action and humor, clearly hoping to get some folks interested in this original idea. Looks like a good time! Check it out.

Second trailer (+ new poster) for Paramount's Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank here to view even more footage.

A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank (Michael Cera) finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain's (Ricky Gervais) evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher (Samuel L. Jackson) to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem… cats hate dogs! Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is directed by filmmakers Mark Koetsier (an experienced animator for years at Disney and other studios) & Rob Minkoff (director of The Lion King, Stuart Little 1 & 2, The Haunted Mansion, The Forbidden Kingdom, Flypaper, and Mr. Peabody & Sherman). The screenplay is written by Ed Stone & Nate Hopper and Mel Brooks, Norman Steinberg, Andrew Bergman, Richard Pryor, Alan Uger. From a story by Andrew Bergman. Presented by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies and Align and Aniventure, in association with HB Wink Animation and GFM Animation, a Flying Tigers Entertainment Production in association with Aniventure and with Cinesite. Paramount Pictures will debut Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank in theaters nationwide starting July 15th, 2022 this summer season. Look any good?