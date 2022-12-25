Second Trailer for Shyamalan's Apocalyptic Thriller 'Knock at the Cabin'

"I saw something – there was something in the light… And I feel it now." Merry Christmas from M. Night Shyamlan! Universal revealed the second trailer for the new Shyamalan thriller titled Knock at the Cabin. This looks damn good! And what an enticing trailer, not holding back on the apocalyptic elements anymore. It's based on a book by Paul Tremblay, about a family who is told the apocalypse is coming and they must "make an unthinkable choice" but they have no connection to the outside world and can't tell if it's all real or not. Maybe it isn't? But maybe it is? While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a decision to avert the end of all humanity. Knock at the Cabin stars Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, newcomer Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint. I don't need to see any more footage than this, I'm completely sold! Very curious to find out what's going on and if it's actually real or just a trick or what?! Scary! Take a look below.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for M. Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the original trailer for Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin right here for the first look again.

While vacationing out at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. Knock at the Cabin is directed by American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan, of the movies Praying with Anger, Wide Awake, The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Signs, The Village, Lady in the Water, The Happening, The Last Airbender, After Earth, The Visit, Split, Glass, and Old previously, as well as the TV series "Servant". The screenplay is written by Steve Desmond, Michael Sherman, and M. Night Shyamalan; based on the novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul Tremblay. It's produced by Marc Bienstock, Ashwin Rajan, and Shyamalan. Universal will release Knock at the Cabin in theaters nationwide on February 3rd, 2023 early next year.