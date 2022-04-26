Second Trailer for 'The Black Phone' Horror Starring Ethan Hawke

"You are special, Finney." Universal has debuted a second official trailer for a serial killer thriller titled The Black Phone, which first premiered at Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest in the fall last year. This was set to open in February, but Universal delayed it until June this summer - which is a good sign. Starring four-time Oscar nominee Ethan Hawke in the most terrifying role of his career and introducing Mason Thames in his first ever film role, The Black Phone is produced, directed, co-written by filmmaker Scott Derrickson, also the writer / director of Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, and Marvel's Doctor Strange. After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer's previous victims. The cast also includes Jeremy Davies, Madeleine McGraw, J. Gaven Wilde, James Ransone, and E. Roger Mitchell. Chilling! This looks like it takes some of the horror ideas from It and puts a spin on them with this phone and kid talking the others. I'm in.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first official trailer for Derrickson's The Black Phone here to view more footage.

Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. But when a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. The Black Phone is directed by American filmmaker Scott Derrickson, director of the films The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The Day the Earth Stood Still, Sinister, Deliver Us from Evil, and Marvel's Doctor Strange previously. The screenplay is writtten by Scott Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on the award-winning short story by Joe Hill from his NY Times bestseller 20th Century Ghosts. Produced by Jason Blum, Scott Derrickson, and C. Robert Cargill. This just premiered at the 2021 Fantastic Fest. Universal will debut Derrickson's The Black Phone in theaters exclusively starting June 24th, 2022 this summer. Who's ready?