Second Trailer for 'The English' Western Series Starring Emily Blunt

"Someone killed my child… and now I'm gonna kill him." Prime Video has debuted an official trailer for The English, which is co-produced by both Amazon and BBC for distribution in both the US and the UK. It recently premiered at the 2022 London Film Festival. The series is about an Englishwoman who travels to the American west in the 1800s. The series follows a woman as she seeks revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. There she connects with an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation named Eli Whipp, played by Chaske Spencer. Who looks like a totally badass character?! The series stars Emily Blunt as the Englishwoman, with an ensemble cast featuring Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Ciarán Hinds, Malcolm Storry, and plenty others. This is a superb trailer, using some clever music choices to amp things up and play with the editing. Also - this just looks like a fantastic series!! Teaming up to take out the trash in America's wild wild west. Enjoy.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for BBC / Amazon's series The English, from PV's YouTube:

An Englishwoman named Cornelia Locke (Emily Blunt) arrives into the West in 1890 looking for revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son, and meets an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth with whom she discovers a possible shared history. The English is a BBC mini-series created by the British TV producer / director Hugo Blick (also of "Operation Good Guys", "Sensitive Skin", "The Shadow Line", "The Honorable Woman", "Black Earth Rising"), who also wrote and directed all of the episodes as well. It's produced by Colin Wratten. Executive produced by Greg Brenman, Hugo Blick, Emily Blunt, and Mona Qureshi. Developed by BBC Studios, Amazon Studios, Drama Republic, All3Media. This is premiering at the 2022 London Film Festival in October. BBC & Amazon will debut Hugo Blick's The English series streaming on Amazon Prime starting November 11th, 2022 this fall. Who wants to watch?