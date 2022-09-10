Second Trailer for Warwick Davis' 'Willow' Series Coming to Disney+

"We're looking for the sorcerer Willow. I was told that once long ago you defeated the forces of evil." Another new Disney D23 trailer to enjoy - a full-length look at the new 2022 series version of Willow. This will be playing on Disney+ in November this year. The series is a continuation of the story from the beloved 1988 classic Willow, starring Warwick Davis as the dwarf hero Willow Ufgood. He's the best!! I adore the original movie so much, one of my all-time favroties. In this new series, an unlikely group of heroes sets off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world. The ensemble cast features Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Ruby Cruz, Amer Chadha-Patel, and Dempsey Bryk, in addition to Davis being back. It looks like a fun adventure taking on evil, again - with, as Willow says, "my friends" which is a great line to drop in this. This looks good! A bit generic at times but I'm still looking forward to watching this when it lands this fall.

The brief synopsis for this Willow series: "A princess assembles a party to join her on her quest to rescue her twin brother." Disney+'s upcoming Willow TV series will star the always delightful Warwick Davis, returning as the lovable dwarf sorcerer Willow Ufgood, along with Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Ruby Cruz, Amer Chadha-Patel, and Dempsey Bryk. The series is being directed by English filmmaker Stephen Woolfenden, a TV director who has worked on episodes of "Echo Beach", "Doctor Who", "The Halcyon", "Poldark", "Outlander", and "Fate: The Winx Saga". With episodes written by John Bickerstaff, Hannah Friedman, and Jonathan Kasdan. Filming for the series began in June of 2021 in Wales, with Dragon Studios near Llanharan, Wales being used as a location. Executive produced by Tommy Harper, Michelle Rejwan, Ron Howard, Jonathan Kasdan, Kathleen Kennedy, Wendy Mericle, and Roopesh Parekh. Disney debuts the Willow series streaming on Disney+ starting November 30th, 2022. Who's in?