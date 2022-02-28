Second Trailer for WB's 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore'

"The world as we know it is coming undone…" "Things are not quite what they appear." WB has debuted the second trailer for the next Fantastic Beasts movie, known officially as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. This sequel continues with the Wizarding World series after the last movie (The Crimes of Grindelwald) from 2018. We featured the first trailer late last year. Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is trying to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Newt to lead a team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old & new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. Jude Law stars in this one as a "younger" Albus Dumbledore, and Mads Mikkelsen co-stars as Gellert Grindelwald. The old cast is also back: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Dan Fogler, & Jessica Williams. This is a much more exciting trailer this time, it actually looks like it might be better than the last two movies. Let's hope… Have a look then tell us your thoughts on this?

"Whether it's on a page, a stage, or on a screen, it's all part of one Wizarding World." Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the Wizarding World. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts the help of Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with his growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore stay on the sidelines? Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, formerly known as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3, is once again directed by English filmmaker David Yates, director of the first and second Fantastic Beasts movies, plus Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, plus Half-Blood Prince, and both Deathly Hallows movies previously. The screenplay is written by Steve Kloves (writer on the entire Harry Potter franchise and The Amazing Spider-Man), based on characters created by J.K. Rowling. WB will debut Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in theaters everywhere on on April 15th, 2022 this spring. Who's ready to return?