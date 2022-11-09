Second Trailer for Whitney Biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

"What was it like, that love? Millions of people?" Sony Pictures has debuted a second official trailer for the music biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, telling the story of singer Whitney Houston. This is still set to open at Christmas, hoping everyone will enjoy seeing her story on the big screen. The film is a joyous, emotional, heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of Whitney Houston, the greatest female R&B pop vocalist of all time. Tracking her amazing journey from obscurity to musical superstardom. "Discover the Whitney Houston you never knew in I Wanna Dance with Somebody." The movie stars Naomi Ackie as Whitney, along with a glorious ensemble cast featuring Stanley Tucci, Tamara Tunie, Clarke Peters, Ashton Sanders, Nafessa Williams, and Tanner Beard. I will also recommend the two documentaries about her, one called simply Whitney and the other Whitney: Can I Be Me, both of which premiered a few years ago. This looks like it should be an exhilarating and openly honest story about her life's ups & downs.

Here's the second official trailer for Kasi Lemmons' I Wanna Dance with Somebody, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first trailer for I Wanna Dance with Somebody right here, to see even more footage.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a powerful and triumphant celebration of the incomparable Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons, written by Academy Award® nominee Anthony McCarten, produced by legendary music executive Clive Davis and starring BAFTA Award® winner Naomi Ackie, the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant—and so emotional—journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before. Don’t you wanna dance? I Wanna Dance with Somebody is directed by American filmmaker Kasi Lemmons, director of the films Eve's Bayou, The Caveman's Valentine, Talk to Me, Black Nativity, and Harriet previously. The screenplay is written by Anthony McCarten. Sony Pictures will debut I Wanna Dance with Somebody in theaters nationwide December 21st, 2022, just in time for Christmas this year.