Senior Thieves in Polish Crime Comedy 'The Green Glove Gang' Trailer

"Is it a second home, or One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest!?" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a quirky, fun new crime comedy mini-series titled The Green Glove Gang, from Polish filmmaker Tadeusz Śliwa. One of many new projects made in Poland for Netflix as one of their local content offerings. When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret. These three noble thieves – Zuza, Kinga and Alicja – continuing their conniving ways at the nursing home, giving its elderly residents a chance for a second youth. The series stars Magdalena Kuta, Małgorzata Potocka, & Anna Romantowska, with Beata Bandurska, Karolina Rzepa, Mirosław Zbrojewicz, Andrzej Grabowski. I was sold from the title, but this looks like some kooky & mischievous fun! Seems like something that could break out and find audiences outside of Poland.

Here's the official trailer for the Polish series The Green Glove Gang, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

After a failed robbery, the elusive gang of three older female burglars: Zuza, Kinga and Alicja, hide out in a quiet nursing home. While the police are on their heels, the gang continues their activities at the senior center, giving its elderly residents an experience of a second youth. The Green Glove Gang, originally known as Gang Zielonej Rekawiczki in Polish, is an eight-episode dark comedy directed by Polish filmmaker Tadeusz Śliwa, director of the series "The Chairman's Ear" and also the film (Nie)znajomi previously, plus some other shorts and music videos. The series is written by Joanna Hartwig-Skalska and Anna Novak-Zemplinska. It's produced by Magdalena Jaworska for Netflix in Poland. Netflix will debut The Green Glove Gang series streaming on Netflix starting on October 19th, 2022 this fall. Who's interested in watching?