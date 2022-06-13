Shark Movie Sequel 'The Reef: Stalked' Trailer Starring Teressa Liane

"We head for that island, it'll come for us again. It's not gonna stop." An international trailer has drifted in for another new shark horror movie, which they're churning out every few months it seems like. The Reef: Stalked is actually a sequel to Australian director Andrew Traucki's shark movie The Reef from 2010, and Traucki returns to write & direct this one 12 years later. After her sister's murder, Nic, her younger sister and two friends seek solace through a Pacific island kayaking adventure. Hours into the trip the women are stalked by a shark and must band together, face their fears and save each other facing the beast. "Audiences have an insatiable appetite for shark films," RLJE says. But are they still watching them? This film stars Teressa Liane (from "The Vampire Diaries") & Ann Truong (seen in "Cowboy Bebop"), Saskia Archer, Kate Lister, and Tim Ross. This sequel looks especially cheesy (and pointless?) at least from this trailer. And it doesn't even seem like they have any good shark shots ready yet, there's not much here. Dive right in.

Here's the first international trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Traucki's The Reef: Stalked, from YouTube:

Nic (Teressa Liane), in an effort to heal after witnessing her sister's horrific murder, travels to a tropical resort with her friends for a kayaking and diving adventure. Only hours into their expedition, the women are stalked and then attacked by a great white shark. To survive they will need to band together and Nic will have to overcome her post-traumatic stress, face her fears and slay the monster. The Reef: Stalked is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Andrew Traucki, director of the films Black Water, The Reef, The Jungle, and Black Water: Abyss previously, as well as some TV work and a segment in "The ABCs of Death". The film hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. RLJE Films will debut The Reef: Stalked in select US theaters + on VOD starting July 29th, 2022 this summer. Time for a swim?