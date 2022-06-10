Sheila Vand Discovers the Price of Freedom in 'Land of Dreams' Trailer

"What are you doing out here, how can you be everywhere?" Vertical Ent. has revealed an official trailer for an indie drama titled Land of Dreams, which premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival last year. Made by Iranian filmmakers, it's actually an English-language film set in America. Land of Dreams is a political satire set in the near future where America has closed its borders and become more insular than ever. The story follows Simin, an Iranian American woman, on a journey to discover the core of what it means to be a free American. She works for the most important government agency of her time, the Census Bureau. In efforts to understand and control its populous, the government has begun a program to record the citizen's dreams. Simin, one of the Census Bureau's lead dream catchers, is unaware of this devious plot. The film stars Sheila Vand, with Monte Deer, Robert M. Deets, Shannon K. Dunn, with Matt Dillon, Anna Gunn, Christopher McDonald, & Isabella Rossellini. Reminds me of the other dystopian dream film Strawberry Mansion, which has a bit more style. Land of Dreams looks so depressing and dull. Not my jam.

Here's the official trialer (+ poster) for Shirin Neshat's Land of Dreams, direct from YouTube:

Simin is an Iranian woman on a journey to discover what it means to be a free American. She works for the Census Bureau which, in an effort to control its citizens, has begun a program to record their dreams. Unaware of this devious plot, Simin is torn between compassion for those whose dreams she is recording and a truth she must find within. Haunted by the fact that her father was executed by the Islamic regime in Iran, Simin has developed her own coping mechanism through a world of fantasy and playacting. She captures her interviewees' dreams, secretly impersonates them in Farsi and publishes them on social media where she finds a growing Iranian audience. Soon Simin meets Mark; a drifter, a free soul, and a poet who declares his love at first sight; and Alan, a cynical cowboy turned detective, full of machismo and the American spirit of adventure. As Simin enters the triad, she finds the two men's competition and conflicts amusing and silently enjoys the ride. Land of Dreams is directed by Iranian filmmaker Shirin Neshat, director of the movies Logic of the Birds, Women Without Men, and Looking for Oum Kulthum previously, plus tons of other shorts. Co-directed by Shoja Azari. The screenplay is by Jean-Claude Carrière & Shoja Azari. This first premiered at the 2021 Venice Film Festival last year. Vertical will debut Neshat's Land of Dreams in select US theaters + on VOD starting on September 16th, 2022. Is anyone interested?