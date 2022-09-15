Shudder's '101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time' First Look

"The screams that must've erupted in theaters…" Shudder has already started streaming this fun new series called The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time. The first episode launched last week, with new episodes out each week, counting down all the best moments throughout September and October. Master filmmakers and genre experts celebrate and dissect the most terrifying moments of the greatest horror films ever made, exploring how these scenes were created and why they burned themselves into the brains of audiences around the world. They went with 101 this time, because there actually already is a "100 Scariest Movie Moments" series made for Bravo back in 2004. "It's meant to include as many titles from around the world and as many different perspectives as we can get in there," a producer explains. The series also features filmmakers and horror experts talking about why these scenes are so scary. The main trailer can be seen below along with a few clips to whet your appetite as the countdown continues on. Dive right in.

Official trailer for Shudder's series 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time, from YouTube:

In this 8-episode new streaming series from the producers of Eli Roth's History of Horror, master filmmakers and genre experts celebrate and dissect the most terrifying moments of the greatest horror films ever made, exploring how these scenes were created and why they burned themselves into the brains of audiences around the world. Featuring insights from scholars and other expert enthusiasts, plus commentary from pros including Joe Dante, Greg Nicotero, Tom Holland, Mike Flanagan, and Ernest Dickerson. 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time is a streaming series created for Shudder. The series is executive produced by Allison Berkley, Joseph Freed, and Kurt Sayenga. Shudder already debuted the 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time series streaming on Shudder as of September 7th, 2022 this month. New episodes are out weekly on the streaming service - tune in here. Already watching?