Shudder's Trailer for Dario Argento's 'Dark Glasses' Horror in Rome

"When you can't open your eyes, the nightmare never ends." Shudder will be releasing a brand new Dario Argento film in October, just in time for Halloween season. This official trailer debuted a few weeks ago but we're just catching up with it. Argento's Dark Glasses serial killer horror film set in Rome originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival and also stopped by a few other festivals including Neuchâtel and Lyon Festival Hallucinations Collectives. A serial killer who preys on prostitutes sets his sights on Diana. As he pursues her, he causes a car crash in which she is blinded and 10-year-old Chin's entire family dies. Despite her blindness, Diane resolves to take the boy in. But the killer is still on the loose… Together they will track down a dangerous killer through the darkness of Italy. The film's cast includes Ilenia Pastorelli as Diana, Andrea Zhang as Chin, with Asia Argento (of course), Andrea Gherpelli, Mario Pirrello, and Maria Rosaria Russo. While Argento is irrefutably a maestro of horror having made many great films, it seems like he's lost his touch as this looks like gory trash, unfortunately. Doesn't look like it will be worth the wait.

Here's the main US trailer (+ poster) for Dario Argento's Dark Glasses, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first short teaser trailer for Argento's Dark Glasses here to view the first look again.

Via Berlinale: "In an almost deserted, summery Rome in the midst of a hypnotic solar eclipse, a mysterious serial killer starts targeting high-end prostitutes. Diana is one of them. In a desperate attempt to escape him, she becomes the victim of a serious car accident that leaves her blind. After rehabilitation, Diana learns that the only other survivor of the crash is a now-orphaned child of Chinese descent named Chin, and she decides to take care of him. Coming from different cultural backgrounds, the two connect via a special bond that allows them to defend themselves from the serial killer’s thirst for revenge." Dark Glasses, also known as Black Glasses or Occhiali Neri, is directed by iconic Italian genre filmmaker Dario Argento, his first film in 10 years, director of classics including The Cat o' Nine Tails, Deep Red, Suspiria, Inferno, Tenebrae, Trauma, Sleepless, The Card Player, Giallo, and many other films. The screenplay is by Dario Argento and Franco Ferrini. This initially premiered at the 2022 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Shudder will debut Argento's Dark Glasses streaming starting on October 13th, 2022 coming soon this fall. Want to watch?