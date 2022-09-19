Simon Baker & Julia Savage in Australian Film 'Blaze' Official Trailer

"I'll be right there with you the whole time, Blaze." Madman Films has revealed the official trailer for an Australian film titled Blaze, the feature directorial debut of artist Del Kathryn Barton. "The coming of age genre gets re-imagined in this astonishing drama about a family in crisis." This first premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, and also just played at the Sydney Film Festival a few months ago. After accidentally witnessing a violent crime, a young girl is left catatonic with shock, and struggles to make sense of what she saw, ultimately finding renewal in the inestimable world of her own imagination. One of the iconic visuals in this involves an imaginary world that's home to "Zephyr - a papier-mâché dragon who’ll stoke her warrior spirit and allow her to roar." Starring Julia Savage as Blaze, with Simon Baker, Josh Lawson, Yael Stone, Sofia Hampson, and (Australia's) John Waters. This looks incredibly imaginative and vibrant, with animation and puppets and much more. And it also looks very powerful and emotionally vibrant, too.

Here's the official Australian trailer (+ poster) for Del Kathryn Barton's Blaze, direct from YouTube:

Simon Baker stars as the attentive single father of twelve-year-old Blaze (Julia Savage), who goes off the rails after experiencing trauma. Colorful, creative sequences bring us into our heroine's psyche, as she channels and explores her depression, anger, and grief, looking for an appropriate way to express herself. Baker excels as the patriarch who is all too aware of society’s shortcomings and keen to protect and support his daughter’s burgeoning identity. It is a cathartic, cleverly crafted film about a survivor, that delights the senses by fusing fantastical sequences with the authentic reality of the female lived experience. Blaze is directed by the Australian artist / filmmaker Del Kathryn Barton, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. The screenplay is written by Huna Amweero and Del Kathryn Barton. This first premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Madman Films will debut Blaze in cinemas in Australia later this year. No other US release date has been set yet. Anyone interested?