Sissy Spacek & J.K. Simmons in Fascinating 'Night Sky' Sci-Fi Trailer

"You ready to make history?" "You say that every time." Amazon has revealed the first official trailer for a fascinating sci-fi series called Night Sky, arriving on Prime Video later in May this summer. This looks pretty damn good! "I need to see where all this leads." The series introduces us to Franklin and Irene York, a couple who years ago discovered a chamber buried in their backyard with a portal which inexplicably takes them to a strange, deserted planet. Everything seems to be going okay as they've kept it a secret, but things change when they consider telling others. Then all of a sudden a strange man named Jude shows up. Sissy Spacek & J.K. Simmons star as the lovely couple, with a cast including Chai Hansen, Adam Bartley, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández, and Kiah McKirnan. I just hope the twist in this isn't that it's actually all fake and they fell for it. I hope the twist is it's real and someone lost track of this portal! I want to know more about the planet! I'm completely sold by the trailer - adding this one to my summer watch list.

Here's the first official trailer for Amazon's sci-fi series Night Sky, direct from YouTube:

Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene and Franklin, a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber that leads inexplicably to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man named Jude (Chai Hansen) enters their lives, the Yorks' quiet existence quickly is upended — and the chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could have imagined. Amazon's Night Sky sci-fi series, formerly known as Lightyears, features episodes directed by filmmakers Jessica Lowrey, Shari Springer Berman & Robert Pulcini (both of American Splendor, The Nanny Diaries, The Extra Man, Girl Most Likely, Ten Thousand Saints, Things Heard & Seen), and Juan José Campanella (Love Walked In, Son of the Bride, The Secret in Their Eyes, Underdogs). With writing by Holden Miller. Produced by Thomas J. Whelan. Executive produced by Daniel C. Connolly, Holden Miller, Jimmy Miller, Sam Hansen, and Juan José Campanella. Amazon will debut the Night Sky series streaming on Prime Video starting May 20th, 2022 next month. Interested in watching?